Parents, teachers alarmed as India removes evolution, periodic table from textbooks

BENGALURU – The removal of critical sections on evolution and the periodic table of elements from some high school science textbooks in India has sparked concerns among education experts and scientists, who said it would lead to a poor grasp of fundamental scientific concepts.

The changes were made by the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT), which publishes textbooks for more than 24,000 Indian schools that are certified by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Private and state-run schools under other boards also sometimes use the NCERT syllabus.

The NCERT has dropped a chapter titled Periodic Classification Of Elements from 2023’s Class 10 science textbook for 15- to 16-year-olds. However, the Class 11 chemistry textbook still has a chapter titled Classification Of Elements And Periodicity In Properties that traces the history of the development of the periodic table of elements.

Passages on Darwin’s theory of evolution and sustainable management of natural resources have also been excised from Classes 9 and 10 study material. Evolution remains in the Class 12 textbook.

The changes affect some 134 million children between 11 and 18 years old in Indian schools.

The deletions come amid the NCERT’s syllabus streamlining exercise undertaken from December 2021 to June 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic led to unprecedented disruptions in the education sector.

About 30 per cent of the syllabus was deleted as an interim measure for Classes 6 to 12 to “reduce the content load” on students and ensure a smoother transition to remote learning.

The NCERT revisions targeted “overlapping” topics, topics “not relevant or outdated in the present context” and topics that were “difficult” or “easily accessible to children and can be learnt through self-learning or peer-learning”.

However, in April, the permanent removal of some topics alarmed scientists, parents and teachers.

Pharmacologist Pranav Madapalli, who works in a vaccine production company in Hyderabad, was concerned about his daughter, who is in Class 10 now.

“The periodic table is the foundation of learning chemistry. How else will a 16-year-old systematically understand elements and how they combine to generate different substances like steel, water or salt?” he asked.

Over the summer, Mr Madapalli taught his daughter a catchy periodic table song he learnt as a child so that she would not “lose out on knowledge due to bad policy”. He asked what less-educated or Indian parents who are not scientifically inclined would do.

More than 1,800 scientists, professors and education policy experts signed an appeal organised by Breakthrough Science Society, a Kolkata-based group promoting scientific outlook, to reinstate the cut content on evolution.