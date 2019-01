ISLAMABAD (AFP) - Pakistan's Supreme Court rejected on Tuesday (Jan 29) a challenge against its decision to acquit Ms Asia Bibi, lifting the last legal hurdle in the years-long blasphemy case and potentially paving the way for the Christian mother to leave the country.

"Based on merit, this review petition is dismissed," Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa told a hearing at Pakistan's highest court, which overturned Ms Bibi's death sentence for blasphemy last year.

This story is developing.