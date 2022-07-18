Pakistan's Imran Khan leads ruling coalition in key election

ISLAMABAD (BLOOMBERG) - The vote count is underway in Pakistan's most populous province of Punjab on Sunday (July 17) for several by-elections with Mr Imran Khan, who was ousted in April following a protracted political battle, leading Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government.

Mr Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading in 16 of 20 seats, according to preliminary results reported by Geo TV. Pakistan's main ruling government member hinted at a possible defeat, saying the party should accept the result with an open heart and address weaknesses, according to a Twitter post by leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

A victory for Mr Khan's PTI will give the former leader the renewed momentum to pressure the government to hold early elections as he touts popular support for his grievances. The next elections must be held by October 2023.

Mr Khan, a former cricket star, has accused the ruling coalition - made up of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan's Peoples Party - of colluding with the military establishment and the US to push him out, an allegation they have denied.

Since coming to power, Mr Sharif has taken unpopular decisions, including raising energy prices and taxes as well as reducing spending to revive its bailout program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country secured a US$1.2 billion (S$1.7 billion) loan from the IMF last week to shore up dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The agreement will help unlock funding from other lenders.

"These by-polls are a popularity test for Khan and Sharif's government," said Professor Zafar Nawaz Jaspal of Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad. The result "will have a decisive impact on the date as well as the outcome of the next general elections," he said.

Punjab was under the control of the PTI party until April when then-Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar resigned after the federal Parliament took up a no-confidence vote against Mr Khan.

The PTI's subsequent nominee for the position was defeated as a faction among the party's state lawmakers voted for the PML-N's candidate instead.

Mr Khan then successfully petitioned the Election Commission of Pakistan to remove the state assembly lawmakers for illegally voting against the party's directive, leaving 20 seats vacant.

It will be a close race as Mr Sharif's party currently holds 165 seats while PTI controls 163. Sharif controls the assembly with coalition members.

The election battle comes as the South Asian nation deals with the highest inflation in 13 years and as foreign exchange reserves drop to less than two months import cover.

Moody's Investors Service downgraded Pakistan's outlook to negative last month.

The province is a political stronghold for Mr Sharif, who had been its chief minister three times and took a keen interest in infrastructure projects. His son Hamza Shehbaz is the incumbent chief minister of Punjab.

The Sharif-led government got a boost last week with a drop in oil prices, allowing officials to reduce fuel prices ahead of the voting. That move has been the focus of by-election campaigns for the ruling parties in Punjab.

Mr Khan has been holding rallies across Pakistan since being ousted as premier and has drawn large crowds. During campaigning for the by-elections, Mr Khan has warned about government plans to rig the vote and described the poll as an opportunity to end dynastic family rule and the influence of the US.