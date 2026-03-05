Pakistanis fleeing Iran describe strikes shaking ground under their feet

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Pakistani nationals returning by land from Iran arrive in Taftan, in Balochistan province, on March 5.

QUETTA, Pakistan - Pakistanis fleeing Iran described explosions and missile strikes across Tehran shaking the ground under their feet and engulfing buildings in fire and smoke in a city emptied of many of its residents.

The conflict has widened sharply, with a US submarine sinking an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka on March 4 and NATO air defences destroying an Iranian missile fired towards Turkey.

Governments have been scrambling to evacuate stranded citizens, with most of the region’s airspace closed due to the risk of missiles hitting passenger planes.

“I was in the classroom when a powerful explosion rocked our university building,” Ms Hareem Zahra, 23, a student at the Tehran University of Engineering, told Reuters, after crossing Pakistan’s land border with Iran.

“We saw thick smoke coming from many buildings on fire,” she said, adding Tehran was under attack until the moment she left.

Smoke rising in Tehran after coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes on March 1. PHOTO: ARASH KHAMOOSHI/NYTIMES

Tehran looked desterted

Nearly 1,000 students, businessmen and pilgrims have fled Iran since the war started out of a total 35,000 Pakistanis in the country, Mr Mudassir Tipu, Pakistan’s ambassador to Tehran, said.

“There are now serious challenges. As you know there is no internet in most parts of Iran,” he said.

Iran has retaliated with a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting Israel and Washington’s allies in the Gulf, including Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, following US and Israeli air strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Feb 28.

Tehran has looked deserted since the conflict began, said Mr Nadir Abbas, 25, a student of Persian literature at a university in the Iranian capital.

“I saw a drone hit a basketball court where six girl players lost their lives.”

Reuters could not verify his account.

People running for safety in central Tehran on March 5 after an airstrike. PHOTO: EPA

‘Destruction everywhere’

Islamabad is walking a diplomatic tightrope as it attempts to maintain warming ties with Washington while expressing solidarity with Iran.

Pakistan is home to the second-largest Shi’ite population in the world after Iran and being drawn into the conflict could lead to instability at home as well as complications evacuating its citizens.

“The first attack happened right next to my hospital,” said Mr Sakhi Aun Mohammad, a student at Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

After he reached the border, an Iranian friend called to check if he was safe, saying: “’Thank God, you have gone to Pakistan, all of you are safe, but your hostel has been attacked’”.

Medical student Sakhi Aun Muhammad speaking to Reuters in Quetta, Pakistan, after returning from Iran. PHOTO: REUTERS

A Pakistani diplomat who is still in Tehran said attacks took place every four or five hours, adding one missile struck a building next to his office.

“At times you will feel as if something exploded right at your feet,” he said.

“The last time I got out was at night. Buildings had collapsed, some others were on fire. There is destruction everywhere.”

He added: “It is almost like a ghost town.” REUTERS