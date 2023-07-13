Pakistani-Indian lovers defy all to be together

RABUPURA, India - A love-struck pair from arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who met in a gaming chatroom before sneaking across borders to be together, say their passion trumped national rivalries or fear of religious backlash.

Mr Sachin Meena, 22, an unmarried Indian shopkeeping assistant and a Hindu, connected with 27-year-old Seema Haider, a married Pakistani mother of four and a Muslim, playing the popular online shooting game PUBG during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“We became friends and our friendship turned to love, and our chats became longer – every morning and night – before we finally decided to meet,” said Ms Seema, speaking to AFP from the cramped courtyard of Mr Sachin’s two-room family home, where she now lives.

Ms Seema, who left Pakistan and her husband with her four children by smuggling herself into India via Nepal in May – for which the pair were arrested then bailed out last week – said she has since married Mr Sachin and taken his name.

“I converted to Hinduism,” she said, sitting next to Mr Sachin in the village of Rabupura, about 55km from New Delhi. “I’d rather die than return, or leave Sachin”.

While the lovers have found each other, the history of their respective nations is bitter.

India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed nations, have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent in 1947.

Each expelled the other’s high commissioner in 2019, and bilateral diplomatic, cultural, business and sporting links are very limited.

Indian police insist that Ms Seema’s long-term stay will be impossible.

“I request the Indian government to grant me citizenship”, Ms Seema pleaded, a red headscarf covering her hair and her four young children playing nearby.

Apostasy is considered punishable by death in some interpretations of Islam. Ms Seema said she had already received online threats and insisted the pair

would “live and die together”.

Ms Seema’s proclamation of “undying love” for Mr Sachin and a promise to only return to Pakistan “as a dead woman” when they featured on a raucous Indian TV debate this week, drew cheers from the crowds sitting around them.