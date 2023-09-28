Pakistani briyani: A spicy recipe for delectable debate

KARACHI – Eyeing each other across a stream of traffic, rival Pakistani briyani joints vie for customers, serving a fiery medley of meat, rice and spice that unites and divides South Asian appetites.

Both sell a niche version of the dish, steeped in the same vats, with matching prices and trophies commending their quality.

But in Karachi, where a briyani craze boomed after the creation of Pakistan, it is the subtle differences that inspire devotion.

“Our briyani is not only different from theirs but unique in the world,” says restaurateur Muhammad Saqib, who layers his “bone marrow briyani” with herbs.

“When a person bites into it he drowns in a world of flavours,” the 36-year-old says.

Across the road, Mr Muhammad Zain sees it differently.

“We were the ones who started the briyani business here first,” the 27-year-old claims, as staff scoop out sharing platters with a gut-punch of masala.

“It’s our own personal and secret recipe.”

Both agree on one thing.

“You can’t find briyani like Pakistan’s anywhere in the world,” says Mr Saqib.

“Whether it’s a celebration or any other occasion, briyani always comes first,” according to Mr Zain.

