Pakistan top court orders Imran Khan’s release, calling it ‘invalid’

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s top court on Thursday ordered the anti-graft agency to release former prime minister Imran Khan from its custody, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

Khan’s arrest on Tuesday in a land fraud case sparked deadly and widespread protests across the South Asian country, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

The Supreme Court declared Khan’s arrest earlier this week “invalid”.

“Your arrest was invalid so the whole process needs to be backtracked,” Pakistan’s top judge Umar Ata Bandial told Khan, who has been in custody since Tuesday.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far and at least five killed after Khan’s supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

Khan, 70, is cricket hero-turned-politician who was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote and who is Pakistan’s most popular leader according to opinion polls. He was arrested on Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in a land fraud case. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Violence triggered by his arrest has aggravated instability in the country of 220 million people that is grappling with a severe economic crisis. The crisis has eroded hopes of a quick resumption of an International Monetary Fund bailout programme.

Tensions remained high on Thursday with troops and police on the streets in major cities. In the eastern city of Lahore, Khan’s hometown, where protesters ransacked the house of a top army general on Tuesday, troops held a flag march.

In the capital, Islamabad, footage shared by a police official showed military jeeps with mounted guns lined up on the side of a road and soldiers holding assault rifles.

Mobile data services remained suspended and schools and offices were closed in two of Pakistan’s four provinces.

The army has warned Khan’s supporters it will respond firmly if there are further attacks on its assets, saying in a statement on Wednesday that during the violence it showed “restraint, patience and tolerance”.

“Such a spectacle has never been witnessed in the last 75 years,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a televised address. “People were made hostages in their vehicles, patients were taken out of the ambulances and later, those vehicles were torched”.