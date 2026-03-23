Pakistan tells cricket fans to stay home as fuel shortages bite

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Pakistan’s Salman Agha playing a shot during an international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 15.

Follow our live coverage here.

Pakistan has ordered fans of its top cricket tournament to stay home and watch matches on television to conserve fuel as disruptions from the Middle East war continue to batter the South Asian nation’s economy.

The Pakistan Super League, the nation’s biggest sporting event that takes place from March 26 to May 3, has shifted to a watch-from-home model, the organiser said in a statement following consultation with the government.

It also streamlined the hosting venues from six to two, with all matches now being staged in Lahore and Karachi.

“It was estimated that an average of 30,000 spectators and associated support staff travelling daily for more than a month would place significant strain on energy resources,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in the statement.

Pakistan, heavily dependent on imported fuel and food, has already closed schools for two weeks to save energy, and has extended talks with the International Monetary Fund on its current US$7 billion (S$8.98 billion) programme to better assess the impact of the war.

The government increased the price of high-octane fuel by 60 per cent on March 22 with an additional levy that should raise nine billion rupees (S$41.3 million) a month in additional revenue.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in a separate address on March 22 that Pakistan is planning on taking targeted and structural steps for the next few weeks to cope with the high oil prices. BLOOMBERG