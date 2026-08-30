Pakistan suspends eight officials after deadly infant ward fire

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A preliminary report found the deadly blaze had engulfed the unit “within approximately two minutes”.

Islamabad – Pakistan’s prime minister said eight officials were suspended and called for criminal proceedings against them, after 14 infants were killed in a fire in the maternity ward of a hospital in the country’s capital.

A preliminary report conducted by a four-person committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif found the deadly blaze had engulfed the unit “within approximately two minutes” just after 6.30am local time (9.30am, Singapore time) on Aug 26 , with a nurse only able to save one of the 15 infants in the hospital’s care.

Among those suspended were hospital staff including its executive director and the head of the neonatal department, as well as the director-general of Islamabad’s emergency services.

Sharif said late on Aug 29 that “those responsible for criminal negligence do not deserve any concession” and that they will be “brought to justice”.

He also approved taking action against the company responsible for the hospital’s security, without naming it.

Emergency services were called within six minutes of the fire breaking out, with the first rescue services arriving at the scene 15 minutes later, the report said.

Parents and other witnesses told AFP the response had been slow and guards had reportedly prevented people from leaving the building.

The hospital did not have detailed operating procedures or fire and emergency training, according to the preliminary report.

Two nurses, a woman security guard and another officer were in the ward when the fire started, but there were no supervising staff, the report stated.

Earlier, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said that a spark from an air-conditioner is believed to have caused the fire. The report clarified that an ignition source is yet to be determined as the investigation continues.

Health Secretary Aslam Ghori, the country’s top civil servant for the department, was sacked on Aug 26 following the devastating incident.

Fires in large buildings are frequent in Pakistan, often due to poor safety laws and building codes as well as lax enforcement.

A candlelight vigil held in Karachi, Pakistan, on Aug 28 to mourn the deaths of newborns killed in a hospital fire. PHOTO: EPA

In January, more than 65 people were killed in a shopping centre fire in the port city of Karachi.

At least 11 people were killed in another shopping mall fire in Karachi in 2023.

In 2012, at least 250 labourers died at a garment factory in Karachi. AFP