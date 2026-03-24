Pakistan seeks to mediate peace talks between US and Iran in Islamabad

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Pakistan is making a push to mediate talks to end the US-Israeli war against Iran.

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ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is making a push to mediate talks to end the US-Israeli war against Iran, with its powerful army chief holding calls with US President Donald Trump to find a resolution to the fighting, people familiar with the matter said.

Field Marshal Asim Munir spoke with Mr Trump on March 23, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Pakistan is positioning Islamabad as a location for the talks, one of the people said.

Mr Trump’s special envoy, Mr Steve Witkoff, is playing a key role in the talks, the person said.

Mr Trump said on March 23 he would postpone strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure following “productive conversations” with the Islamic republic.

Iranian officials have so far denied any negotiations are taking place.

CBS News reported, citing a senior unnamed Iranian foreign ministry official, that Iranian officials were reviewing US messages sent through mediators.

Mr Tahir Andrabi, spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Office, did not respond to requests for comment.

Pakistan is leveraging close ties fostered with Mr Trump, together with its longstanding bonds with neighbour Iran and other key players, such as Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 23, pledging solidarity with Iran and calling for de-escalation in the fighting.

“While sharing with the Iranian President the diplomatic outreach efforts of Pakistan’s leadership, the Prime Minister assured the Iranian leadership that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in facilitating peace in the region,” Mr Sharif said in a post on X.

The Financial Times reported that Field Marshal Munir spoke with Mr Trump on March 22.

Axios reported that mediating countries were trying to convene a meeting in Islamabad with Mr Witkoff, Mr Jared Kushner and possibly US Vice-President J.D. Vance, according to an unidentified Israeli official.

Pakistan has stepped up its diplomatic engagement in the Gulf region as fighting escalated, triggering an energy crisis that’s causing major gas shortages in South Asia.

The Strait of Hormuz, which carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, has been virtually shut since the fighting began.

Pakistan imports almost all of its crude oil, refined petroleum products and LNG from Gulf nations.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended a joint meeting with counterparts from Arab and Muslim countries in Riyadh last week to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Pakistan tried hard to ensure that the joint statement didn’t contribute to an escalation in the rhetoric between Iran and its Gulf neighbours, a person familiar with the matter said, following the Islamic republic’s retaliatory air strikes against countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Field Marshal Munir has also held talks several times with Saudi Arabia about the conflict.

He and Mr Sharif travelled to Jeddah on March 12 to mee Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, one day after Mr Sharif spoke with Iran’s President. Field Marshal Munir also met the Saudi defence minister earlier in March.

Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan signed a defence pact in September 2025, which states that any aggression against either country would be considered aggression against both.

Pakistan is also engulfed in its own fighting with neighbouring Afghanistan, with cross-border attacks that have intensified in recent weeks but are currently paused. BLOOMBERG