Pakistan security forces launch operation to rescue hostages from militants

A Pakistani policeman checking a car in Bannu on Tuesday, after Taliban militants seized a police station. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
6 min ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - Pakistani security forces on Tuesday launched an operation to free hostages from local Taliban militants at a highly fortified counter-terrorism centre in the north-west of the country, three sources told Reuters.

There were six security officials and several inmates inside the centre, said the sources who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media. Militants took over the centre on Sunday.

Security forces have surrounded the military cantonment that houses the interrogation centre in the town of Bannu, where around 20 fighters from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - an umbrella group of Islamist and sectarian groups - are holed up.

Local residents said they heard explosions coming from the vicinity of the centre on Tuesday.

The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pakistani authorities on Monday opened talks to try to resolve the stand-off with the militants.

The TTP, which has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the government last month, has long used violence in a bid to take over the country and enforce its own harsh brand of Islam. REUTERS

