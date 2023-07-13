Pakistan’s Sharif says he will hand over power to caretaker government

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif took over in April 2022 after leading a coalition of parties that removed Imran Khan from power. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
10 sec ago
Published
11 sec ago

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he will hand over power to a caretaker government in August, ending speculation that his administration was seeking to extend its term and moving a step closer to national elections.

“We will hand over the responsibility to the caretaker government in August 2023,” he said in a televised speech to nation on Thursday.

Mr Sharif took over in April 2022 after leading a coalition of parties that removed Imran Khan from power through a parliamentary vote of no-confidence. His term ends in mid-August.

The so-called caretaker government supervises the national election, which must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, or Parliament’s Lower House.

If the legislature is dissolved days before the completion of its term, the elections are mandatory to be held within 90 days.

The polling date will be announced by the election commission. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled ex-PM Nawaz Sharif
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets bail extended again in graft case

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top