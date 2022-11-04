Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan says he knew about plot to assassinate him

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan said he was made aware of a plan to assassinate him a day before he was shot in the leg at a rally in Punjab province.
“I will give you details about this attack later,” he said in his first video address since Thursday’s shooting.
“I had come to know a day before that they had planned to kill me in Wazirabad or Gujrat.”
The former cricket star said two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad on Thursday, opening fire at a protest march he was leading to the capital Islamabad.
They killed one person and injured 11 others in the attack, said Mr Khan, speaking in a live address from a hospital in Lahore where he has been receiving medical treatment.
Mr Khan also said three people had devised the plan to assassinate him. He gave no names and provided no evidence for his allegations.
He was seated in a wheelchair with his right leg elevated and bandaged. He repeated several allegations against the government and the military leadership.
Mr Khan had earlier blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a top general from the intelligence agency for the attack on his rally in eastern Punjab.
Mr Sharif’s government has rejected the allegations. It has condemned the incident and called for an investigation.
Supporters of Mr Khan staged nationwide protests on Friday, blocking key roads in major cities and sometimes clashing with security forces.
Mr Khan’s party called for the protests to continue until its demand for political change in Pakistan is met, a close aide said. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS
This story is developing.