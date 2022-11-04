Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan says he knew about plot to assassinate him

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan said he was made aware of a plan to assassinate him a day before he was shot in the leg at a rally in Punjab province.

“I will give you details about this attack later,” he said in his first video address since Thursday’s shooting.

“I had come to know a day before that they had planned to kill me in Wazirabad or Gujrat.”

The former cricket star said two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad on Thursday, opening fire at a protest march he was leading to the capital Islamabad.

They killed one person and injured 11 others in the attack, said Mr Khan, speaking in a live address from a hospital in Lahore where he has been receiving medical treatment.