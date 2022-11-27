Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan vows to fight on in first rally since being shot

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan - Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan told tens of thousands of supporters on Saturday that he would fight with his “last drop of blood” in a first public address since being shot in an assassination attempt earlier this month.

The shooting was the latest twist in months of political turmoil that began in April when Mr Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Saturday’s rally was the climax of a so-called “long march” by Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to press the government to call a snap election before parliament’s term expires in October next year.

“I have seen death from up close,” said Mr Khan, who hobbled to the stage with a walking frame to speak to supporters from a plush seat behind a panel of bulletproof glass.

“I’m more worried about the freedom of Pakistan than my life,” he told the crowd. “I will fight for this country until my last drop of blood.”

The rally was squeezed onto a motorway in Rawalpindi, a garrison city neighbouring the capital Islamabad and home to the headquarters of the country’s powerful military.

Mr Khan said he was calling off his protest march to Islamabad because he feared it would cause havoc in the country.

“I have decided not to go to Islamabad because I know there will be havoc and the loss will be to the country,” Mr Khan said.

Mr Saghir Ahmed, a 32-year-old tailor, was among thousands arriving in the long build-up to Mr Khan’s speech atop a platform draped with banners depicting a clenched fist breaking shackles.

Having shut his shop to attend, Mr Ahmed said Pakistan’s dire economic situation – with galloping inflation and a nosediving rupee – has made life “unbearable”.

“We hope Khan will introduce some reforms and the situation will improve,” he said.

Mr Khan attracts cultish devotion from supporters, but on Saturday made his speech hundreds of metres from the bulk of the crowd of around 25,000 to 30,000, separated by coils of barbed wire and a buffer of police officers.

In the Nov 3 assassination attempt, a gunman opened fire from close range as Mr Khan’s open-top container truck made its way through a crowded street.

Tight security was in place for Mr Khan’s appearance on Saturday. A police official told local television channel Geo TV that a total of 10,000 personnel had been deployed for the event.