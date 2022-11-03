Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt at protest march

LAHORE – Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded on Thursday when his convoy was shot at in the country’s east, multiple local news channels said.

Mr Khan was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. He was shot in the foot but was out of danger, media reports added.

“He is in a stable condition,” Mr Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan aide told AFP, adding: “This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him.”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed in an interview with Aaj TV immediately after the incident that Mr Khan was shot in what he said was a targeted attack during the leader’s protest march in Wazirabad on Thursday.

TV footage showed Mr Khan being moved into a vehicle after the incident with the help of other people present at the site. There was a bandage tied around the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader’s leg, reported Dawn newspaper.

Mr Chaudhry said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senators Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

This story is developing. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AFP