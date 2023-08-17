Pakistan police guard Christian district after mob violence over alleged blasphemy

JARANWALA, Pakistan – Police were guarding a Christian neighbourhood in Pakistan on Thursday, after hundreds of Muslim men rampaged through its streets burning and ransacking churches and homes over accusations of blasphemy a day earlier.

The violence broke out in Jaranwala, on the outskirts of the industrial city of Faisalabad, forcing families to flee their homes, after allegations spread that Christians had desecrated the Quran.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of police officers were deployed in the area – including outside the main Salvation Army Church that had been gutted by fire, its walls and window blackened.

The day before, rioters had hammered the cross atop the church until it split apart, to cheers from crowds below.

“All the Christians have left their homes and taken refuge here and there,” Mr Fayaz Masih Khokhar, a Christian man who had travelled from nearby Lahore, told AFP.

“We are here to meet family members and also to show solidarity with our community. They burnt our churches, our Bibles, attacked houses.”

At least four churches and seven houses were attacked, a police official told AFP at the scene.

A spokesman for the Punjab provincial government said more than 100 people have been arrested, with police also seeking to arrest the people accused of defiling the Muslim holy book.

Images on social media showed crowds of hundreds armed with sticks and rocks storming through the streets, with smoke rising from the badly damaged church buildings.

Mr Yasir Bhatti, a 31-year-old Christian, fled his home in a narrow alley next to one of the churches that was ransacked by the mob.

“They broke the windows, doors and took out fridges, sofas, chairs and other household items to pile them up in front of the church to be burnt. They were ruthless,” he told AFP by phone on Wednesday.

The boundary walls of a Christian cemetery were also vandalised, police said.

Local Muslim leaders used mosque loudspeakers to urge their followers to demonstrate, according to videos posted on social media.

“Christians have desecrated the Holy Quran. All the clerics, all the Muslims should unite and gather in front of the mosque. Better to die if you don’t care about Islam,” one cleric is heard saying.

‘Cry out for justice’