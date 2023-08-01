Pakistan party targeted by deadly ISIS bombing questions state security services

PESHAWAR – The leader of an influential Pakistan political party called on Tuesday for better state-provided security after a suicide bomber from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) killed 54 people – almost half of them children – at an election gathering.

Around 400 members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party – a key government coalition partner – were meeting on Sunday when a bomber detonated a vest packed with explosives and ball bearings.

JUI-F’s leader, cleric Fazl-ur-Rehman, questioned how such a “significant intelligence failure” could have occurred.

“The entire nation is turning to the state institutions responsible for its security,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Where are they? When will they listen to us? When will they heal our wounds? When will they establish a system that safeguards our future generations?“

Mr Rehman said JUI-F was a peaceful party, “but even patience and endurance have their limits”.

“Nonetheless, I urge my supporters not to abandon patience and endurance,” he added.

Mr Rehman started political life as a firebrand religious hardliner. But while his party continues to advocate for socially conservative policies, he has more recently forged alliances with secular rivals.

In the past, he has also helped facilitate talks between the government and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an ISIS rival that has since 2007 waged a bloody campaign of bombings and other attacks across the country.

Rising militancy

Sunday’s attack occurred in the town of Khar, 45km from the Afghan border, in an area where militancy has been rising since the Afghan Taliban – which is allied with but distinct from the TTP – took control of Kabul in 2021.

The blast has raised fears that Pakistan could be in for a bloody election period following months of political chaos prompted by the ousting of Imran Khan as prime minister in April 2022.

Parliament is likely to be dissolved after it completes its term in the next two weeks, with national elections to be held by mid-November.

In 2022, the ISIS said it was behind attacks against religious scholars affiliated with JUI-F, which has a huge network of mosques and schools in the north and west of Pakistan.