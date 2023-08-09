Pakistan Parliament to dissolve for polls that would exclude ex-PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Parliament is due to be dissolved on Wednesday, ushering in a technocrat-led interim government to oversee an election that will not include the country’s most popular politician, Imran Khan.

The country has been in political turmoil since the former international cricket star was booted from power in April 2022.

Last Saturday, he was jailed for graft following a months-long crackdown on his party.

By law, elections should be held within 90 days of Parliament’s dissolution, but the outgoing government has already warned that they are likely to be delayed.

The unlikely coalition between the country’s usually feuding dynastic parties – which came together to kick out Khan – has won little popular support during its 18 months at the helm.

The economy is still in the doldrums despite a new International Monetary Fund bailout.

The country is facing a crippling foreign debt, soaring inflation, and widespread unemployment from factories made idle because they lack foreign currency to buy raw materials.

“Economic decisions are invariably tough and often unpopular, requiring a government with a longer tenure to effectively implement them,” said Mr Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency think-tank.

“This election holds significance as it will result in a five-year term for a new government, which ideally should be empowered to make essential decisions vital for economic recovery.”

Question mark over election date

There has been speculation for months that there could be a delay to the elections as the establishment grapples to stabilise the country, which is facing overlapping security, economic and political crises.

In addition, data from the latest census carried out in May was finally published at the weekend.

The government then said the election commission needs time to redraw constituency boundaries – a sore point for several political parties.

Mr Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Centre, told AFP that any delay could give time to the main coalition partners – the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party – to figure out how to address the challenge of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

“But in reality, delaying the election could simply anger the public more and galvanise an opposition that has already suffered through months of crackdowns,” he said.