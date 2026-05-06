Pakistan navy assists Indian vessel stranded in Arabian Sea

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The MV Gautam suffered a critical technical failure while en route from Oman to India, leaving it stranded at sea.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s navy responded to a distress call from an Indian vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea after a critical technical failure, Pakistan’s military said on May 5.

The vessel, named MV Gautam, was carrying seven crew members - six Indians and one Indonesian - and had suffered a critical technical failure while en route from Oman to India, leaving it stranded at sea, the Pakistani military said in a statement.

Pakistan’s navy dispatched a ship named Kashmir, which provided food, medical assistance and technical support to stabilise the vessel and ensure the crew’s safety, the statement said.

In April, Pakistan said its navy had rescued and evacuated 18 crew members of a merchant vessel operating in the northern Arabian Sea after a distress call. REUTERS