Pakistan military warns ex-PM Khan against ‘baseless allegations’

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s military warned former prime minister Imran Khan against making “baseless allegations” after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him.

The rebuke late on Monday underscored how far Mr Khan’s relations have deteriorated with the powerful military, which backed his rise to power in 2018 but withdrew its support ahead of a parliamentary vote of no confidence that ousted him last year.

Pakistan is deeply mired in an economic and political crisis, with Mr Khan pressuring the struggling coalition government for early elections.

At a weekend rally in Lahore, Mr Khan repeated claims that a senior intelligence officer, Major-General Faisal Naseer, was involved in an assassination attempt last year during which he was shot in the leg.

The military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing said in a statement that “this fabricated and malicious allegation is extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable”.

“This has been a consistent pattern for the last year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives,” it said.

Criticism of the military establishment is rare in Pakistan, where army chiefs hold significant influence over domestic politics and foreign policy and have long been accused of interfering in the rise and fall of governments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – whom Mr Khan also alleged was involved in the assassination plot – weighed in on Twitter.

“His levelling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of our Intelligence Agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated,” he said.

Pakistan’s government has said the assassination attempt was the work of a lone gunman, who is now in custody and who confessed in a video controversially leaked to media.

Mr Khan rejects those findings and insists the authorities have refused to accept his attempts to file a so-called first information report (FIR) with police identifying the real culprits.

He repeated his allegations in a video statement released on Tuesday, saying that “there is no reason for me to fabricate the facts”.

ISPR said it reserved the right to “take legal course of action against patently false and malafide statements and propaganda”.