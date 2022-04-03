Pakistan leader Imran Khan calls election after confidence vote scrapped

ISLAMABAD (BLOOMBERG) - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for an election after the deputy speaker of Parliament cancelled a no-confidence vote in a surprise move on Sunday (April 3).

"The public decides who they want in power," Mr Khan in a televised address. "I want to tell the public to get ready for elections."

Mr Qasim Khan Suri earlier cited "foreign interference" in cancelling a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition, which said it had the numbers to oust Mr Khan.

Mr Khan had alleged evidence of an "international conspiracy" to unseat him led by the US, which has denied the allegations.

Pakistan's opposition parties said the cancellation of the no-confidence vote was illegal and accused Mr Khan of throwing the country into a constitutional crisis.

The opposition intends to challenge the Parliament ruling in court.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif told reporters the deputy speaker and Mr Khan would be charged with treason for violating the Constitution.

"We aren’t leaving the Parliament," said Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a former prime minister and lawmaker of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party. "This now test of the Supreme Court to protect the constitution and the country."