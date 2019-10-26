Pakistan ex-PM Sharif suffers minor heart attack

LAHORE, PAKISTAN (AFP) - Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif suffered a minor heart attack while being treated in hospital on bail from prison where he is serving seven years for corruption, his party said on Saturday (Oct 26).

The Lahore High Court granted Sharif - who was PM three times before he was ousted over corruption allegations in 2017 - bail on Friday at 10 million Pakistani rupees (S$87,136.94) on medical grounds "for an indefinite period".

"The former prime minister had a minor heart attack last night as he continues to suffer from an autoimmune blood disorder," Pakistan Muslim League(N) spokeswoman Marium Aurangzeb told reporters in Islamabad.

Ms Aurangzeb made the disclosure minutes after the Islamabad High Court granted Sharif interim bail in another graft case on health grounds.

The bail will remain effective until Tuesday when judges hearing an application seeking bail for Sharif on health grounds return to take up the case.

"Nawaz Sharif's condition has slightly improved but it really concerns us why level of platelets in his blood drop after reaching a satisfactory level," said Ms Aurangzeb.

"This situation requires immediate medical attention. I appeal to people to pray for the ailing former prime minister."

The 69-year-old was taken to hospital on Tuesday when his blood platelet count dropped to dangerous levels.

The Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from politics for life over graft allegations in 2017, and he later received a seven-year jail sentence.

He denies all the corruption charges against him and claims he is being targeted by the country's powerful security establishment.

Sharif's arch-rival Imran Khan took power in 2018, and has launched a high-profile and controversial anti-corruption drive.