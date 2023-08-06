Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's lawyers cannot reach him in jail: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan’s lawyers could not reach him on Sunday after he spent the night in a jail near the capital, a spokesman said.

Khan was taken by police from his home in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday and transferred to the jail just outside Islamabad.

He was detained on a corruption conviction relating to the sale of state gifts.

The conviction likely means the cricket star-turned-politician will be disqualified from running in a national election.

“Attock prison is a ‘No Go’ area for (his) legal team as well as locals in the vicinity,” said Mr Naeem Haider Panjotha, Khan’s spokesman for legal affairs, adding they were unable to take him food or arrange the signing of legal documents.

Pakistan’s information minister referred a request for comment on Khan’s access to his lawyers to provincial authorities in Punjab, where the jail is located. Punjab’s top information official could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was not clear whether Khan would appear in court on Monday, after a trial court’s surprise weekend decision sentencing him to three years in prison.

The arrest was the latest in a series of blows that have weakened Khan’s political standing, after he fell out with Pakistan’s powerful military and his party splintered.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said it had filed appeals in higher courts over the decision.

The nationwide reaction was largely quiet, despite calls by his party on Saturday for nationwide peaceful protests.

In May, widespread violent clashes plunged the country into turmoil after Khan’s several-days arrest.

Thousands of Khan’s aides and supporters have been arrested since May, according to the interior minister.