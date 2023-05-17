Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan says police have arrived for possible arrest

LAHORE – Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan has said that police have surrounded his house in Lahore to possibly arrest him again, a week after an earlier arrest led to violent protests nationwide.

This is “probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” said Khan in a Twitter post.

The nation’s provincial Punjab government gave Khan a 24-hour deadline earlier in the day to surrender supporters present at his residence or face consequences, information minister Amir Mir said in a press conference.

The former cricket star had been arrested last week in Islamabad before a top court ordered Khan’s release last week, calling the nature of his arrest illegal.

Angry protesters last week had clashed with security forces that left at least eight people killed and hundreds injured. Some groups breached the military headquarters while others set fire to properties including a military commander’s official residence.

The nation’s powerful military vowed action against those who were part of protests and try them under military laws. The government has picked up thousands of Khan’s party members and supporters since then.

The provincial government’s minister Mr Mir said they have information that about 30 to 40 people involved in the incidents are present and if orders are not complied then “the law will come into motion”. BLOOMBERG