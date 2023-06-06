Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s party fights to survive his collision with military

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan, once a blue-eyed politician of Pakistan’s security establishment, has been at loggerheads with the country’s most powerful institution – the military – since his ouster as prime minister in April 2022, and it is a fight he is apparently losing.

Khan, 70, one of the most popular politicians in the country, whose path to power was cleared by the security establishment when he became prime minister in 2018, has been leading a campaign for an early election since 2022, but has so far failed to achieve his goal. Parliamentary election is likely to be held in October 2023.