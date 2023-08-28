Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges: Lawyer

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani court on Monday dismissed murder charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said.

“God be praised,” said the lawyer, Naeem Panjutha on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding the charges related to the murder of a lawyer in southern city of Quetta had been dismissed by a court.

Mr Khan, who was charged with the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022, after he fell out with the country’s powerful military.

Later in the day, a High Court in Islamabad is also due to give a ruling on his appeal which seeks to suspend his conviction in a graft case. REUTERS