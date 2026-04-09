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Pakistan declares Islamabad holidays ahead of US-Iran talks

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A general view shows state-run buildings in the Red Zone area of Islamabad on April 8.

A general view shows state-run buildings in the Red Zone area of Islamabad on April 8.

PHOTO: AFP

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ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has declared two days of local holidays in the capital at short notice from April 9, the authorities said, ahead of talks between the US and Iran due to take place in Islamabad.

No reason was given in the notification issued by the Islamabad district administration late on April 8, but the authorities in the capital have often announced holidays or restrictions for security reasons ahead of high-profile diplomatic events.

Pakistan has been preparing for high-stakes talks involving US and Iranian representatives over the war in the Middle East, with the White House saying Vice-President J.D. Vance will be leading a team to the negotiations in Islamabad “this weekend”.

The holidays on April 9 and April 10 apply only to the Islamabad Capital Territory, the notice posted by Islamabad’s district commissioner on April 8 said.

The notification said offices providing essential services would remain open, including police, hospitals and power and gas utilities.

“Essential services will remain operational,” the deputy commissioner’s office said in a statement posted on X, advising residents to “plan their activities accordingly”. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.