Pakistan court to review Imran Khan's remarks in hearing Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (BLOOMBERG) - A Pakistan court will review Tuesday (Aug 23) whether remarks made by former Prime Minister Imran Khan about the judiciary justify undertaking a contempt of court case or not, the latest in a string of legal measures Khan is facing.

A posting by the Islamabad High Court said a case involving Khan will take place on Tuesday, without specifying a time.

The government had previously said it is reviewing whether to pursue action after a speech by Khan targeting state institutions, including the judiciary and the police.

Outlets including The Nation said the hearing involves the so-called suo motu case against the former prime minister. It's not clear if the court will make a decision Tuesday or just discuss the case.

The South Asian nation has seen political unrest since the ouster of Khan's government in a no-confidence vote in April.

The ruling government has increased its pressure in recent weeks by stopping TV channels from airing Khan's speeches, arresting one of his aides and shutting down a channel seen loyal to his party.

Khan, 69, has criticised the government's action and said it is violating free speech.

The latest moves follow Khan's speech on Saturday, which focused on the arrest earlier this month of his top aide, Shahbaz Gill, who's been charged with sedition for comments he made urging army troops not to accept any illegal order from the top military leadership.

During a briefing on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the speech continued a trend by Khan of targeting the army, judiciary and police and "was meant to threaten officials and prevent them from their lawful duty."