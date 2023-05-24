Pakistan considering banning party of ex-PM Imran Khan: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party for attacking the state, the defence minister said on Wednesday.

It is a decision likely to enrage his supporters and exacerbate his confrontation with the military establishment.

The former cricket star is embroiled in the latest, critical phase of a decades-old rivalry between civilian politicians and the powerful military, which has ruled directly or overseen governments throughout Pakistan’s history.

The face-off has brought widespread protests by Mr Khan’s supporters.

It has raised new fears about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters that Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had attacked the “very basis of state”, which could not be tolerated.

“It is under consideration to ban PTI,” he said, adding Parliament would have to give final approval for a government decision to ban the party.

The minister referred to protests by Mr Khan’s supporters, who this month attacked military installations, including army headquarters, and government buildings.

PTI party lawyer Ali Zafar said any such move would be challenged in court. He said an entire party cannot be blamed for acts committed by individuals.

Also on Wednesday, Mr Fawad Chaudhry, a key aide of Mr Khan’s, resigned from PTI.

Mr Chaudhry said in a tweet that he had decided to take a break from politics.

Mr Khan became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, though both sides denied it at the time.

The military saw Mr Khan, with his conservative, nationalist agenda, as likely to ensure the protection of its interests.