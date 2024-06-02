Pakistan, China to reinvigorate economic corridor project connecting Xinjiang to Gwadar

Beijing now appears keen to revitalise the CPEC at a time when other countries have appeared interested in investing in Pakistan. PHOTO: REUTERS

Ashraf Khan

Updated
Jun 02, 2024, 04:00 PM
Published
Jun 02, 2024, 04:00 PM
KARACHI - Ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to China from June 4, hopes are high in Islamabad that the flagging multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be revived.

This is after a successful visit in mid-May by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to Beijing, at which pledges were made by both sides to put the massive investment plan back on track, after it has languished in recent years because of project delays, financial problems and a spate of deadly terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals working on the projects.

