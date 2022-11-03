Oxford grad, cricket star, reformist politician: The many faces of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD - Imran Khan, Pakistan’s cricketing hero-turned-politician who was wounded in a gun attack on Thursday, has shown no sign of stepping aside from politics since his ouster as prime minister in April.

The 70-year-old was wounded when a man opened fire on his convoy as he was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand a snap election. He had been pushed out of the premiership amid public frustration at high inflation, rising deficits and endemic corruption Mr Khan had promised to stamp out.

Mr Khan was driven from office by what an aide at the time called a judicial coup by the Supreme Court, which overturned his decision to dissolve Parliament and ordered lawmakers to return to the lower chamber.

Defections from his ruling coalition meant he lost the no-confidence vote that followed.

That put him among a long list of elected Pakistani prime ministers who have failed to see out their full terms – none has done so since independence in 1947.

In 2018, the cricket legend, who led Pakistan to its only World Cup win in 1992, rallied the country behind his vision of a corruption-free, prosperous nation respected abroad. But the firebrand nationalist’s fame and charisma were not enough.

Ironically for a politician once criticised for being under the thumb of the powerful military establishment, his ouster came amid signs of worsening relations between him and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The military, which has an outsized role in Pakistan, having ruled the country for nearly half of its history and won control over some of its biggest economic institutions, has said it remains neutral towards politics.

Lofty promises

Handsome and charismatic, Mr Khan first grabbed the cricketing world’s attention in the early 1970s as an aggressive fast-paced bowler with a distinctive leaping action.

He went on to become one of the world’s best all-rounders and a hero in cricket-mad Pakistan, and he captained a team of wayward stars from bleak prospects to World Cup victory in 1992, urging his players on with the famed battle cry to fight “like cornered tigers”.

After retiring from cricket that year, he became known for his philanthropy, raising US$25 million to open a cancer hospital in memory of his mother, before entering politics with the establishment of his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), or Pakistan Movement for Justice party, in 1996.

Despite his fame, the PTI languished in Pakistan’s political wilderness, not winning a seat other than Mr Khan’s for 17 years.

This period had its dramatic moments, however. In 2007, Mr Khan escaped house arrest by leaping over a wall amid a crackdown on opposition figures by then military ruler General Pervez Musharraf.