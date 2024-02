BENGALURU – Academic Ashok Swain had been teaching peace and conflict studies for 33 years in Sweden, and a few years ago, the Swedish citizen of Indian origin made plans to retire. He built a house in Bhubaneswar, the capital of the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

Those plans have now fallen apart as Professor Swain had his residency status in India revoked after the authorities alleged that the professor wrote tweets critical of the Indian government.