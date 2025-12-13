Straitstimes.com header logo

Ousted Nepal PM’s party holds biggest rally since Gen Z protests

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Former Prime Minister of Nepal K.P Sharma Oli, who was forced to resign after the deadly youth-led protests against corruption in early September this year, addresses his party during a rally, where he called for the restatement of parliament dissolved by his successor Sushila Karki, saying it was unconstitutional, in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 22, 2025. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo

Nepal’s ousted prime minister, Mr K.P. Sharma Oli, said the dissolution of Parliament was unconstitutional during a rally in Kathmandu.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

KATHMANDU Tens of thousands rallied for the party of Nepal’s ousted prime minister, Mr K.P. Sharma Oli, on Dec 13, in the largest gathering in the Himalayan country since youth-led anti-graft protests forced him out three months ago.

The police estimated that about 70,000 people attended the rally in Bhaktapur near the capital Kathmandu to launch a three-day convention of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), or CPN (UML).

Organisers had said before the rally that they would bring out 300,000 people.

The event “is the biggest mobilisation of supporters” by any party in the capital since the anti-graft protests, political analyst Puranjan Acharya said.

The “Gen Z” protests

and subsequent unrest left 77 people dead and injured more than 2,000 in September.

Mr Oli and some other politicians were rescued and kept safe by the army for several days as the Prime Minister’s Office, the Supreme Court and Parliament were set ablaze.

The interim government headed by former chief justice Sushila Karki dissolved Parliament.

It says the unrest caused more than US$586 million (S$756.6 million) in losses to Nepal’s US$42 billion economy.

Mr Oli, seeking re-election as CPN (UML) president, told the Dec 13 rally that the dissolution of Parliament was unconstitutional.

The party has filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking the restoration of Parliament.

“We are being projected as anti-Gen Z youths. But this is not true,” Mr Oli said.

CPN (UML) general secretary Shankar Pokhrel told the gathering that although they were forced out, “we still live in the hearts of the people”.

“The presence of so many people in the rally is a proof of this,” he added.

More than 2,000 party delegates are eligible to vote for a party president on Dec 15.

Mr Oli is being challenged by his deputy, Mr Ishwar Pokharel.

The winner will lead Nepal’s biggest communist group to a new parliamentary election scheduled for March 5. REUTERS

More on this topic
No country for young people: Nepal’s Gen Z sees little hope at home
Nepal police arrest more than 400 over September protests
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.