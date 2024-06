BENGALURU – A meme of a young man giving a friend circuitous directions to his home on the phone, stubbornly refusing to mention the exact district, emerged shortly after India’s election results were announced on June 4.

The protagonist in the Instagram story was embarrassed to admit that he hails from Thrissur, the first-ever Parliament seat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to win in Malayalam-speaking Kerala state in south India.