'One-kidney village': Desperate Afghans resort to selling their organs to feed families

HERAT (AFP) - Jobless, debt ridden, and struggling to feed his children, Mr Nooruddin felt he had no choice but to sell a kidney - one of a growing number of Afghans willing to sacrifice an organ to save their families.

The practice has become so widespread in the western city of Herat that a nearby settlement is bleakly nicknamed "one kidney village".

"I had to do it for the sake of my children," Mr Nooruddin told AFP in the city, close to the border with Iran.

"I didn't have any other option."

Afghanistan has been plunged into financial crisis following the Taliban takeover six months ago, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation after decades of war.

The foreign aid which once propped up the country has been slow to return, with the hardline Islamists also cut off from Afghan assets held abroad.

The trickle-down effect has particularly hurt Afghans like Mr Nooruddin, 32, who quit his factory job when his salary was slashed to 3,000 Afghanis (about S$41) soon after the Taliban's return, mistakenly believing he would find something better.

But, with hundreds of thousands unemployed across the country, nothing else was available.

In desperation, he sold a kidney as a short term fix.

"I regret it now," he said outside his home, where faded clothes hang from a tree, and a plastic sheet serves as a window pane.

"I can no longer work. I'm in pain and I cannot lift anything heavy."

His family now relies on their 12-year-old son for money, who polishes shoes for 70 cents a day.

A kidney for US$1,500

Mr Noorudin was among eight people AFP spoke to who had sold a kidney to feed their families or pay off debt - some for as little as US$1,500.

It is illegal to sell or buy organs in most developed nations, where donors are usually related to the recipient or are people acting out of altruism.