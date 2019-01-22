Officials fear over 100 killed in Afghanistan spy agency base attack

KABUL (DPA) - Local officials in Afghanistan's Wardak province said on Tuesday (Jan 22) they believed a Taleban attack on a spy agency base in the province's capital the previous day may have killed over 100 people.

Provincial council member Nafisa Selai Wardak said at least 126 agency members were killed in the attack that began on Monday morning when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive laden-vehicle outside the base.

The other spy agency members in the base, which was home to 150, were all injured, Mr Wardak said.

Another provincial council member, Mr Sardar Bakhtyari, said 60 bodies had so far been pulled out of the rubble and that up to 130 people may have been killed in total.

Mr Bakhtyari claimed Afghan authorities were hiding the real casualty figure.

Mr Salim Asghakhel, the head of public health in the province, said the blast had caused part of the roof of the two-storey building to collapse.