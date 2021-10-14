Nostalgia for Air India's good old days, but challenges abound for new owners
NEW DELHI - Hopes for a resurgence of Air India and its iconic Maharaja mascot are soaring among its diehard supporters. .
Those who once flew on the airline during its glory days are reminiscing as social media have been inundated with old advertisements and anecdotes of trips of yesteryear when Air India at its height gave away ashtrays designed by Spanish artist Salvador Dali to passengers.
