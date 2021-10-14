Nostalgia for Air India's good old days, but challenges abound for new owners

India Bureau Chief
Propped up by taxpayers, Air India has not posted a profit following the failed merger of its domestic and international arms.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    42 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI - Hopes for a resurgence of Air India and its iconic Maharaja mascot are soaring among its diehard supporters. .

Those who once flew on the airline during its glory days are reminiscing as social media have been inundated with old advertisements and anecdotes of trips of yesteryear when Air India at its height gave away ashtrays designed by Spanish artist Salvador Dali to passengers.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Topics: 