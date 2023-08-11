Norway's record-breaking climber defends feat after being accused of walking over dying sherpa

OSLO–- A Norwegian climber who recently became the fastest person to summit the world’s 14 highest peaks has addressed controversy after critics accused her of walking over a dying sherpa to set her record.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, Ms Kristin Harila, 37, said she and her team “did everything we could for him at the time”.

Ms Harila and her Nepali guide, Mr Tenjin “Lama” Sherpa, became the fastest people to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000m mountains on July 27 after reaching the top of K2 in Pakistan’s Himalayas.

They completed the feat in three months and one day, surpassing Nepal-born British adventurer Nirmal Purja’s 2019 record of six months and six days.

But controversy emerged on social media after drone footage shared by other climbers showed Ms Harila’s team and others on a narrow, harrowing passage, stepping over the body of a fallen sherpa from another team, who later died during Ms Harila’s ascent.

She was also criticised for celebrating her world record at base camp that evening.

“Nobody will remember your sporting success, only your inhumanity,” wrote one critic on Instagram.

“The blood of sherpas is on your hands,” said another.

Ms Harila said she felt the need to give her side of the story due to “all of the misinformation and hatred that is now being spread”, including “death threats”.

She said she, her cameraman and two others spent “1.5 hours in the bottleneck trying to pull him up”, referring to 27-year-old Mohammed Hassan.

She then continued her ascent following a distress call from the fixing team ahead, leaving others behind with Mr Hassan.

‘Heartbreaking’

Her cameraman, identified only as Gabriel, was among those who stayed with Mr Hassan, sharing his oxygen and hot water with him “while other people were passing by”.

“Considering the amount of people that stayed behind and had turned around, I believed Hassan would be getting all the help he could, and that he would be able to get down.”

Gabriel left after another hour when he needed “to get more oxygen for his own safety”, she wrote.

When he caught up with Ms Harila, “we understood that he (Hassan) might not make it down”.

“It was heartbreaking.”