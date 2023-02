KOCHI - The story of population growth in India is one of two halves. A child born in India today is more likely to be born in the north of the country.

But if the child happens to be born in the south, his mother is more likely to survive childbirth, he is less likely to die before his first birthday, more likely to get vaccinated, have good nutrition, be a postgraduate, find a hospital if unwell and live a little longer.