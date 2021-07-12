For Subscribers
News analysis
No sign of thaw in India's relations with China: Analysts
They cite its reported troop reinforcements at border, Modi reaching out to Dalai Lama
India is continuing to adopt a far more assertive posture towards China, from greater acknowledgement of the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, to reportedly sending additional troops to its northern border with China.
Analysts say things are not moving in a positive direction, as India re-evaluates its tense relationship with China.