No ‘rescue’ to better life for diggers who saved 41 workers from collapsed tunnel in India

NEW DELHI – Just about a month back, fame incessantly shadowed 12 manual excavators who dug through rubble to rescue 41 workers trapped for more than 16 days in a collapsed 4.5km tunnel in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Media – both domestic and international – celebrated them as heroes. Neighbours welcomed them with garlands and sweets. Bands accompanied them triumphantly, as Indians sang paeans to their bravery on social media. Politicians congratulated them while onlookers cheered them on.