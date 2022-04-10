Imran Khan ousted: No Pakistani PM has completed a full 5-year tenure

KARACHI (REUTERS) - No prime minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan's 75-year history - a trend extended with the ouster of Mr Imran Khan, who lost a no-confidence vote on Sunday (April 10).

Up until that point, Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history, has had a total of 29 prime ministers since 1947 - one of whom took on the role twice in one year.

On 18 occasions, they have been removed on different pretexts, including corruption charges, direct military coups and forced resignations due to infighting in ruling groups.

There was one assassination.

The remaining premiers held the position for a limited time as caretakers to oversee fresh elections or to see out a dismissed premier's tenure.

The year 1993 was particularly fraught, with five changes in the premiership.

The shortest tenure for a prime minister is two weeks, while the longest is four years and two months.

Mr Nawaz Sharif has been elected prime minister three times - in 1990, 1997 and 2013 - the most for a single candidate.

The following is a list of prime ministers since 1947 whose tenures ended prematurely. It does not include caretaker premiers or those who completed another prime minister's term.

Liaquat Ali Khan

Pakistan's first prime minister. Took office in August 1947. He was assassinated at a political rally on Oct 16, 1951.

Tenure: Four years and two months.

Khawaja Nazimuddin

Took office on Oct 17, 1951. He was dismissed on April 17, 1953, by the country's governor-general - a powerful position inherited from British colonial rule - on charges of mismanaging religious riots.

Tenure: One year and six months.

Muhammad Ali Bogra

Took office on April 17, 1953. Resigned on Aug 11, 1955.

Tenure: Two years and three months.