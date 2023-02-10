No aid deal as IMF leaves crisis-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - An IMF team left Pakistan on Friday after crisis talks with the government failed to deliver a deal on financial aid that would help the South Asian country avert economic collapse.

After months of deadlock, the International Monetary Fund arrived last week for last-ditch negotiations with the Pakistani government.

Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits.

It is stricken by a balance-of-payments crisis as it attempts to service high levels of external debt amid political chaos and deteriorating security.

Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has plummeted and the country can no longer afford imports, causing a severe decline in industry.

“Considerable progress was made during the mission on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances,” the IMF said in a statement.

“Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days to finalise the implementation details of these policies.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif previously called the conditions for the US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) loan instalment “beyond imagination”.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the nation after the IMF team left the country on Friday morning.

He said talks had “concluded successfully” and that a draft memorandum on broadly agreed policies had been shared by the lender with the government.

Economic analyst Abid Hasan, a former adviser to the World Bank, said “there will be disappointment in the business community”.

“The only way stability can be achieved is through a deal. This has heightened the uncertainty,” he told AFP in the capital Islamabad.

Bankruptcy risk

Analysts have warned that rejecting conditions and pushing Pakistan to the brink risks bankruptcy and default on external loan repayments.

The IMF wants the nuclear-armed nation to boost its low tax base, end tax exemptions for the export sector, and raise artificially low petrol, electricity and gas prices meant to help low-income families.

It is also pushing for Pakistan to keep a sustainable amount of US dollars in the bank through guarantees of further support from friendly nations such as Saudi Arabia and China, as well as the World Bank.