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Nine killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir clashes

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FILE PHOTO: People chant slogans as they walk during a protest and shutter-down strike called by the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), an alliance of civil society groups, in Neelum Valley, Pakistani Kashmir, June 21, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Naseer ud Din/File Photo

A group called the Joint Action Committee, or JAAC, which was banned in June 2026 under anti-terror laws, has called for a march on the city of Rawalakot on July 15.

  • Clashes in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on July 14 killed nine people amid protests over 12 reserved assembly seats for refugees.
  • Protesters blocked a security convoy and attacked officials, leading to police and security forces responding in self-defence.
  • The banned Joint Action Committee plans a march on July 15, with around 30 people killed in unrest since June.

AI generated

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan - Clashes between security forces and supporters of a banned protest group in Pakistan-administered Kashmir killed nine people on July 14, officials said, a day before the group planned a march against controversial electoral arrangements ahead of regional elections later this month.

The violence stems from a dispute over 12 seats reserved in the regional assembly for refugees who live elsewhere in Pakistan, a system protesters say dilutes local representation.

Poonch Divisional Commissioner Waheed Khan said protesters blocked a security convoy and attacked officials in the Poonch sector.

“Police and security officials responded in self-defence,” Khan told Reuters.

Six protesters and one police officer were killed in Tararkhal, while a protester and a security official died in a separate clash in Rawalakot, he said.

The Joint Action Committee (JAAC), banned in June under anti-terror laws, has called for a march on Rawalakot on July 15.

Khan said security forces were prepared to prevent marchers from entering the city.

Around 30 people have been killed in the unrest since June, according to local estimates. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.