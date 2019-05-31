Modi's cabinet of old hands and heavyweight newcomers must perform

NEW DELHI - Bouyed by a thumping win at the recent general election, India's prime minister Narendra Modi has a chosen a new cabinet comprising of experienced hands and heavyweight newcomers leading analysts to conclude that his focus will be on performance.

The new cabinet, comprising of 58 ministers, including over two dozen new faces, were sworn in on Thursday (May 30) by President Ram Nath Kovind at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan or the presidential mansion.

Much of the media attention focused on Mr Amit Shah, the 54-year-old president of Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party who is regarded as the most powerful politician in the country after the prime minister.

He was appointed Home Minister, a portfolio that has gained importance following an election campaign that focused on boosting India's internal security and tackling the problem of cross border terrorism from Pakistan.

Mr Shah, a close ally of Mr Modi served him also as home minister when he was chief minister in the state of Gujarat, has been credited with successfully leading the BJP to multiple poll wins in the state as well as two general elections in 2014 and the recent one.

Like Mr Modi, he spent his formative years in the Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation that is the ideological backbone of the BJP.

Mr Shah will now have to deal with the deteriorating situation in Kashmir as well as beef up counter-terrorism measures, made all the more urgent by the recent massive attacks in Sri Lanka which experts said signalled the growth of ISIS in South Asia.

Another new face in the cabinet is External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, 64. A former top civil servant as Foreign Secretary, he had also served as envoy in several high profile capitals, including Washington, Beijing and in Singapore.

He replaced Ms Sushma Swaraj in the portfolio, signalling that the prime minister was open to bringing outside talent into the Cabinet.

Mr Jaishankar's association with the prime minister goes back to nearly a decade when he facilitated Mr Modi's visit to China as Gujarat chief minister.

In foreign policy, ties with Pakistan may not be an immediate priority but remain a simmering issue. Close ties with the US, however, could be high on the agenda following US trade actions, including the latest move to suspend a trade preference programme with India. Mr Jaishankar, who worked closely with Mr Modi particularly on ties with Washington and Beijing, will also now be closely involved in organising an informal summit between the prime minister and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.

Ms Swaraj, who successfully reached out to Indians in trouble everywhere through Twitter, along with former commerce minister Suresh Prabhu were among those who were dropped from the Cabinet.

"The Prime Minister has come in stronger than before. He has dropped many senior leaders. The message is that he will pick and chose. He has a team of experienced leaders who have been retained and new faces have been brought in. Performance and loyalty are important criterias," said Professor Satish Rai, who taught political science at Kashi Vidyapeeth, a university in Varanasi.

"This time he knows it is a second term. Competency needs to be higher and performance has to be better. He will have to perform," Prof Rai added.

The Business Standard newspaper in an editorial also noted that the prime minister had sent a strong signal of "perform or perish."

Mr Modi led the BJP to a landslide win, securing an even bigger mandate than in 2014. The party won 303 out of 542 parliamentary seats, up from 282 in the last poll.

He has several immediate challenges on the economic front at hand.

Unemployment is rising as jobs creation has not kept pace with the millions entering the employment market each year. Rural India has also seen discontent, with farmers labouring under lower prices for their produce and rising debt. Added to this is a slowing economy.

In government figures released on Friday (May 31), gross domestic product for the January to March quarter grew by just 5.8 per cent, the slowest in five years and behind China.

No doubt tackling some of these issues will be a key focus at the finance ministry which will be headed by Ms Nirmala Sitharaman, a former defence minister.

Her selection in the portfolio was a surprise and signals her growing importance to Mr Modi.

The 59-year-old, who was the spokesman of the BJP and later trade and then defence minister, replaces Mr Arun Jaitley, who had asked not to inducted into government due to poor health.

Ms Sitharaman is the first woman to hold the portfolio since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did so briefly in the early 70s.

The defence ministry was allotted to Mr Rajnath Singh, 67, a former physics teacher, who is the only minister left from the old guard of the BJP. Mr Singh was a minister in 1999 and in 2003 in the BJP government led by then prime minister Atal Behari.

Still Mr Modi in his choice of ministers has also ensured that areas where the BJP has increased its political influence like West Bengal and Odisha also had representation in the new cabinet, apart from members of different castes.

West Bengal, where the BJP for the first time got 18 MPs, is being represented by two ministers including Debasree Chaudhuri, junior minister in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Many analysts are now waiting to see if Mr Modi and his cabinet will immediately tackle politically sensitive issues such as making the process of land acquisitions simpler or reforming labour laws to simplify the hiring and firing of employees.

"This mandate is a confirmation of people's faith in his policies. I think his first challenge is to continue his agenda of governance in a more vigorous and robust manner than his first term," said Dr Anil Kumar Verma, chair of the Centre for the Study of Society and Politics, a research centre.