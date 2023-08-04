New Delhi to net and hide street dogs ahead of G-20 summit

NEW DELHI - India’s capital will catch, sterilise and hide thousands of stray dogs roaming its streets as part of a campaign to clean up the megacity before it hosts September’s Group of 20 (G-20) summit.

New Delhi’s municipal government plans to use nets to trap the canines from dozens of locations, including around boutique hotels and some of the city’s most impressive monuments and tourist hot spots, such as the 17th-century Red Fort.

On Thursday, the authorities directed city employees to begin rounding up dogs for transport to local animal sterilisation centres “due to the G-20 summit”.

“All stray dogs picked up from these locations shall be kept... for their further care and feeding till the programme is over,” the order said.

The Delhi metropolitan area, home to about 30 million people, has been on an intense beautification drive since India assumed the G-20 presidency in 2022.

The authorities have cleared illegal slums near summit venues and revamped major arterial routes on the city’s gridlocked roads ahead of September’s summit, which will be attended by leaders of the world’s top economies.

More than 60,000 stray dogs live on Delhi’s streets, according to India’s Livestock Census of 2012, the most recent available government figures.

Sterilisation campaigns have been regularly employed by local authorities to keep the canine population in check, though dog packs remain present in parks and residential neighbourhoods around the city.

“These government people take them away to do sterilisation, then bring them back again,” shopkeeper Mohmmad Irfan, who is based near the city’s Jama Masjid mosque, told AFP.

“They don’t have a permanent solution.”

Many of Delhi’s strays are beloved by their adopted neighbourhoods despite lacking formal owners, with some dogs clothed in special canine jackets to keep warm during the city’s harsh winters.

But they are also a hazard to humans, with local media regularly reporting on the mauling of young children by aggressive dog packs across the country.