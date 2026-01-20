Nepal’s rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted prime minister

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

KATHMANDU – Nepal’s rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah will go into a head-to-head election battle with the veteran prime minister he helped unseat, as he champions youth demands that toppled the 2025 government.

The 35-year-old resigned last week as mayor of Kathmandu to contest general elections, announcing on Jan 20 that he will directly challenge ousted prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli by running in the same constituency.

Nepal will hold general elections on March 5, the first since mass anti-corruption protests in September 2025 overthrew Mr Oli, a 73-year-old Marxist leader and four-term prime minister.

“Contesting against a major figure... signals that I am not taking the easy way out,” Mr Shah told AFP, ahead of his formal confirmation of candidacy.

“It demonstrates that, despite the problems or betrayals that have affected the country, we are moving towards addressing them”, he added.

Better known as Balen, the former mayor arrived for the interview at a Kathmandu hotel dressed in black and wearing a traditional Nepali hat or “topi”, though he was without his trademark dark square sunglasses.

His hip-hop songs tackling corruption and inequality have drawn millions of views.

A civil engineer and rapper before joining politics, Mr Shah stunned the political establishment in 2022 when he became the first independent candidate to be elected as Kathmandu mayor.

He built a reputation as a sharp-tongued reformer, launching campaigns targeting tax evasion, traffic congestion, education and city waste.

Mr Shah’s approach, however, drew criticism for heavy-handed enforcement and for communicating directly with his millions of social media followers rather than engaging with journalists.

“We made many processes that operated through informal arrangements transparent, through open procurement,” he said.

Ripple effect

In December, Mr Shah joined the centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by television host Rabi Lamichhane, 50.

RSP, which became Parliament’s fourth-largest force in the last elections in 2022, challenged parties that had dominated Nepal since the end of its civil war in 2006.

If the RSP secures a parliamentary majority, Mr Shah would become prime minister.

“We share the same ideology,” Mr Shah said, describing a vision of “a liberal economic system with social justice”, including free education and healthcare for the poor.

Rather than contesting from his Kathmandu base, Mr Shah will challenge Mr Oli in his stronghold of Jhapa-5, a largely rural district 300km south-east of Kathmandu.

“This should not be perceived as an egoistic decision,” Mr Shah said. “The ripple effect would simply be greater if I contest from Jhapa.”

The Sept 8 and Sept 9 demonstrations were initially triggered by anger over a brief government ban on major social media platforms, with protesters gathered under a loose “Gen Z” banner.

But deeper grievances – economic stagnation and entrenched corruption – fuelled the unrest in the country of 30 million, in which at least 77 people were killed.

Grow our economy

Mr Shah backed the protests while urging restraint, emerging as a central figure in the movement.

“Gen Z’s No. 1 demand is good governance, because there is a high level of corruption in the country,” he said, adding that his party had drawn on protesters for support.

“The Gen Z protest has opened a door – 40 per cent of our central committee members and proportional representatives are new faces who emerged from the September protest,” he said.

Young Nepalis are looking for leaders promising economic reform. The World Bank estimates 82 per cent of Nepal’s workforce is in informal employment, with gross domestic product per capita at US$1,447 (S$1,855) in 2024.

“We need to grow our economy,” Mr Shah said, citing tourism, trade and skilled jobs as ways to stem the mass outflow of workers.

Landlocked Nepal, wedged between regional giants India and China, faces geopolitical pressures, but Mr Shah sees an opportunity to make Nepal a trade hub.

“My approach is to maintain a natural relationship with both neighbouring nations,” he said.

And while focused on politics, he said that music remains central to his identity.

“Music is a medium to express oneself,” he said. “I will continue it, even if I am elected as prime minister.” AFP