Nepal’s ex-PM Oli arrested over deaths during Gen Z protests

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Former prime minister of Nepal K.P Sharma Oli resigned following anti-corruption protests in the country that killed 76 people.

KATHMANDU - Nepal’s former prime minister, Mr K.P. Sharma Oli, was taken into custody on March 28 as police investigate whether he was negligent in failing to prevent dozens of deaths during Gen Z protests in September 2025 .

This week, a Nepali panel which investigated violence during the anti-corruption protests recommended that Mr Oli, 74, be prosecuted for failing to prevent the crackdown on the protests.

A total of 76 people were killed in two days of unrest, which led to Mr Oli resigning.

“They took him from his residence this morning,” Mr Min Bahadur Shahi, a senior leader of Oli’s Commmunist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) told Reuters.

Police spokesman Om Adhikari confirmed the detainment of Mr Oli and his home minister, Ramesh Lekhak.

Rapper-turned politician Balendra Shah was sworn in on March 27 as prime minister after a winning the March 5 parliamentary elections. REUTERS