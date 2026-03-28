Straitstimes.com header logo

Nepal’s ex-PM Oli arrested over deaths during Gen Z protests

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Former Prime Minister of Nepal and Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist- Leninist) K.P Sharma Oli, who was forced to resign after the deadly youth-led protests against corruption in early September last year, poses for a picture before releasing a manifesto ahead of the elections of the House of Representatives scheduled for March 5, 2026, following the deadly \"Gen Z\" led anti-graft protests in September that toppled the government, in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Former prime minister of Nepal K.P Sharma Oli resigned following anti-corruption protests in the country that killed 76 people.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

KATHMANDU - Nepal’s former prime minister, Mr K.P. Sharma Oli, was taken into custody on March 28 as police investigate whether he was negligent in failing to prevent dozens of deaths during Gen Z protests in September 2025.

This week, a Nepali panel which investigated violence during the anti-corruption protests recommended that Mr Oli, 74, be prosecuted for failing to prevent the crackdown on the protests.

A total of 76 people were killed in two days of unrest, which led to Mr Oli resigning.

“They took him from his residence this morning,” Mr Min Bahadur Shahi, a senior leader of Oli’s Commmunist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) told Reuters.

Police spokesman Om Adhikari confirmed the detainment of Mr Oli and his home minister, Ramesh Lekhak.

Rapper-turned politician Balendra Shah was sworn in on March 27 as prime minister after a winning the March 5 parliamentary elections. REUTERS

More on this topic
Nepal police arrest more than 400 over September protests
New Nepal government faces old challenges
See more on

Nepal

Police

Protests

Politicians

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.