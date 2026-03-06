Nepal’s early vote count puts ex-rapper’s party ahead

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Rapper-turned-politician and prime ministerial candidate for Rastriya Swatantra Party Balendra Shah gained leads in early counting in Nepal's general election.

– Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah’s party gained leads in early counting in Nepal’s general election, far outpacing his other rivals, including the country’s former prime minister who was forced to resign after a historic youth-led uprising in 2025 .

Mr Shah, 35, former mayor of the capital city of Kathmandu, has dominated the race to become Nepal’s PM during the campaign, gaining popularity across the country.

Mr Shah’s centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party, which was founded three years ago, was leading in 37 seats while former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist - UML) was leading in three, early counting trends from the election commission showed on the morning of March 6 .

The centrist Nepali Congress led by 49-year-old Gagan Thapa, the country’s oldest party, was leading in five seats.

Results are likely to be clear by the evening of March 6 or by March 7 , officials said.

Polling officials carry the ballot boxes to the counting centre after voting in the country’s general election ended, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 5. PHOTO: REUTERS

Out of a total 275 seats in Nepal’s Lower House of Parliament, counting was in progress for 165 seats that are elected by direct election, while the remaining 110 will follow a system of proportional representation.

Mr Shah drew large crowds during his election campaign, connecting with legions of young voters clamouring for change on the ground and online, even as he took on Mr Oli, 74, on his home turf in the Jhapa 5 constituency along the Indian border.

Perched between China and India, the country of 30 million people has been plagued for decades by political instability, rippling a largely agrarian economy and worsening unemployment – structural issues compounded by rampant corruption.

The long-festering malaise erupted into street demonstrations in September 2025, triggered by a social media ban, that brought thousands on the streets, leading to clashes and fatalities that forced the resignation of Mr Oli. REUTERS