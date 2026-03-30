Nepali protesters demand release of detained ex-PM

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Police officials clash with a supporter of Nepal’s former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli during a protest following Mr Oli’s detention by police, on March 29.

KATHMANDU – Hundreds of Nepalis on March 30 demanded the release of former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli, arrested for his alleged role in a deadly crackdown on 2025 protests that ousted him.

Mr Oli, 74, and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested in pre-dawn raids on March 28 , a day after Prime Minister Balendra Shah was sworn in following the first elections since the September uprising.

Heavy police deployments on March 30 barred the protesters as they neared the charred old Parliament building set on fire in the September violence in which at least 76 people were killed.

The arrests of Mr Oli and Mr Lekhak came after an inquiry commission recommended that the four-time ex-prime minister and other officials be prosecuted for failing to stop security forces from opening fire on demonstrators.

“Release KP Oli,” around 300 protesters chanted. “Scrap the commission report.”

Mr Oli, who has health issues, appeared in court via video-link from hospital on March 29 , where an order was given to extend his detention for five days.

The two men were arrested over their alleged involvement in the protest crackdown. Neither has been charged, and both deny responsibility for the violence.

Lawyers for Mr Oli have submitted a petition to the Supreme Court for his release.

The commission report said statements given by Mr Oli and Mr Lekhak, claiming ignorance of the violence, were an attempt to shift responsibility and amounted to “criminal negligence”.

It recommended that they be investigated under a law that deals with death caused by recklessness.

Former energy minister Deepak Khadka was also detained on March 29 in a money laundering investigation, police said.

The unrest in September 2025 began over a brief social media ban, but tapped into longstanding fury over economic hardship.

It spread nationwide the following day as parliament and government offices were set ablaze, resulting in the collapse of Mr Oli’s government. AFP